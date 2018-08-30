Kansas City Zoo to get touch tank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A zoo in western Missouri will soon have a saltwater tank allowing visitors to pet sharks and stingrays.

The Kansas City Star reported construction of $1.5 million exhibit at the Kansas City Zoo will begin in October. The attraction is expected to open by May 2018.

The tank will hold as much as 30,000 gallons of saltwater and be home to cownose rays and bamboo sharks.

Todd LaSala is chairman of the Friends of the Zoo building committee. He says the zoo hopes the exhibit maintains its momentum after attracting a record 1 million visitors last year.

Over half of the rays in the zoo's 2002 petting exhibit died because of water quality problems. Zoo official Sean Putney said the facility is working to ensure the aquatic environment is safe.