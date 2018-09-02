Kansas Closes Roads Because of Storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Portions of two major highways in northwestern Kansas have been closed because of hazardous winter weather conditions.

A powerful storm moving out of the Rockies on Wednesday created near blizzard conditions in portions of the state. Transportation officials closed sections of Interstate 70 and U.S. 36. Blowing snow also contributed to a crash that closed Kansas 96 between Tribune and Leoti.

At least two school districts canceled Wednesday classes ahead of the storm. In Goodland, the National Weather Service predicted just 1 to 3 inches of snow from Interstate 70 south, with slightly higher amounts near the Nebraska border. But forecasters warned that wind gusts of up to 50 mph would make travel difficult.

Snow is expected to spread eastward, reaching Topeka and Lawrence late Wednesday before ending early Thursday.