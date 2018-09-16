Kansas Company Plans to Move to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A.B. May Co., a Leawood, Kan.-based heating and air conditioning service company, is planning to use tax incentives to move its headquarters and 165 employees to Kansas City.

Documents filed with the Kansas City Council show the firm wants to spend $11.7 million to renovate a vacant store. City officials say the company expects to grow to 295 employees within 10 years.

The Kansas City Star reportsthe city council is being asked to approve up to $12 million in Chapter 100 bonds for the move. That would give A.B. May a 50 percent tax break on real and personal property taxes over 10 years. The firm also would receive $5.9 million from the Missouri Quality Jobs program over nine years and $200,000 in development tax credits.