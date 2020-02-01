Kansas couple charged with rape at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY - Cassandra Wedeking, 39, and Carl Mort, 41, from Overland Park, Kansas, have been charged with rape and possession stemming from an alleged incident in Lake of the Ozarks.

The events allegedly took place on July 6, 2019, on Wedeking's boat.

A probable cause statement details that the pair met the accuser at Coconuts Bar and Grill and introduced themselves as siblings.

When interviewed by authorities, however, Mort denied saying they were siblings, and claimed they told the accuser that they were "best friends." He later admitted to saying they were siblings.

While traveling between lake bars and drinking, the three then made a stop at a dock per request of the couple. Once at the dock, the accuser says she was presented with cocaine from Wedeking, and when she tried to leave, Wedeking told her to stay.

The accuser says this is when Wedeking then forced herself upon her and Mort arrived. She says she was held down by Wedeking while Mort raped her.

The accuser asked for water and once the chance arose, she ran from the dock. The accuser said she left a skirt behind on the boat.

In an interview with law enforcement, Wedeking denied holding the victim down and says the interaction was consensual. Mort also denied accusations and said it was consensual. The pair also denied illicit drugs being on the boat.

A warrant search of the boat revealed a baggie that tested positive for cocaine, a bottle of pills consistent with ecstasy, and the victims skirt she stated she left behind.

The pair are facing multiple counts of rape or sodomy and possession of a controlled substance.

All drug items and a sexual assault kit have been sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.