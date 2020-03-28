Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found last year at a rural Missouri hospital has spread to as many as 10 other hospitals.

The Kansas City Star reports that James and Phyllis Shaffer of Mission Hills, Kansas, are suing Jorge Perez over alleged replays of the original scheme discovered at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri.

Missouri's auditor released a report in 2017 saying the hospital billed insurance companies for lab tests that didn't occur at the facility and received a cut of payments funneled to another lab company. The audit doesn't name Perez, but records show he's vice president of Florida-based Hospital Partners Inc., which the audit prominently mentioned.

The newspaper was unable to reach Perez for comment.