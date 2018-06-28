Kansas DA says Missouri has right to try suspect first

KANSAS CITY (AP)— A Kansas prosecutor says a man accused of killing four people in that state likely will be tried in Missouri first for killing a fifth person because that's where he's in custody.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman says as long as Missouri prosecutors are actively pursuing charges against Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, they have a right to keep him.

Serrano-Vitorino is accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday night and then killing a man in Missouri on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says investigators have no indication that the gun they think was used in the shootings is stolen.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster announced on Thursday that Serrano-Vitorino would be tried in Missouri first.