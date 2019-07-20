Kansas Doctor Wins $1 Million in Mo. Lottery Game
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northeast Kansas doctor says he feels better about his financial future after winning $1 million in a Missouri Lottery game.
Lottery officials said Wednesday that 60-year-old orthopedic surgeon Truett Swaim bought a Mega Millions ticket in early December, but didn't realize it was a big winner until he checked the numbers last week.
Swaim lives in Leawood, Kan., and bought the ticket just over the state line in Kansas City, Mo.
Swaim says the prize won't change much about his daily life, but he does plan to work less, play more golf and take a few more vacations. It also will give him and his fiancee some extra cash for a planned honeymoon in Fiji following their upcoming wedding.
