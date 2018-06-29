Kansas drowning victim found in the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON (AP) — Authorities say kayakers have found a drowning victim in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Amy Miller, of Prairie Village, Kansas. The patrol says the kayakers found her body floating Sunday morning in a cove around the 26-mile marker of the lake's main channel in Camden County.

Sgt. Scott White said an autopsy was performed but there are no results yet.

He said troopers are working on interviewing people in the area and developing a timeline to determine how exactly the woman ended up in the water.

No other details were provided in the patrol's online report, including whether Miller had been reported missing.