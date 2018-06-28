Kansas Gov. Asked To Set Health Exchange 'Benchmark'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas' insurance regulator is asking Gov. Sam Brownback to set the requirements for health insurance plans to be sold in a new online marketplace mandated by the federal health care overhaul.

Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger is recommending that the so-called benchmark plan mirror a plan already being offered by the state's largest health insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, with additions from government coverage.

Praeger's office made her recommendations public Tuesday.

The federal health care law requires online health insurance marketplace, known as exchanges, in each state. States are supposed to set their requirements for plans sold on the exchange by the end of the month.

Brownback, who opposes the federal law, has said he wants to wait until after the presidential election to make any decisions.