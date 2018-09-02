Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary

KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.

Colyer hoped to prevail over Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach after more than 1,000 provisional votes were counted in Johnson County. However, Kobach's lead only grew.

Kobach currently has a 345 vote lead with 20 other counties still needing to certify their votes.

Colyer said he will not ask for a recount or begin a legal battle and went on to endorse Kobach, saying he hopes Kobach is the next governor of Kansas.

Colyer briefly showed emotion as he thanked his family, his staff in the governor's office, his campaign volunteers, the people of Kansas who voted for him and Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann.

Colyer said he will remain dedicated during his remaining months in office and is grateful he has had the opportunity to serve.