Kansas Governor Disappointed in Missouri's Move to SEC

TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he's sorry to see the University of Missouri leave the Big 12, but he's confident the conference will become the nation's strongest.

Brownback told reporters Monday he thinks Missouri's decision to bolt for the Southeastern Conference is bad for the Kansas City area, where the Big 12 has played its annual post-season basketball tournament and staged Kansas-Missouri football games.

Brownback said he expressed that opinion to Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and the head of Missouri's Board of Curators.

But he's still bullish about the Big 12's future. The conference lost Colorado and Nebraska last year and will lose Missouri and Texas A&M this year, but is adding TCU and has extended an invitation to West Virginia.