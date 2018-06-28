Kansas Governor Extends Orders to Help Joplin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has extended three executive orders that he issued previously to help victims of last month's deadly tornado in Joplin, Mo.

All three orders will now remain in place until Aug. 1. They had been set to expire by Sunday.

One order gives trucks helping with the Joplin recovery a temporary exemption from fees for carrying oversized or overweight loads. The order also suspends limits on trucks' operations at night, on holidays and during times of low visibility.

Another order temporarily increases weight limits for trucks carrying debris from Joplin to landfills in Cherokee or Crawford

counties in southeast Kansas.

A third order allows doctors and nurses licensed in Missouri who were practicing in the Joplin area to work in southeast Kansas.