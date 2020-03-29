Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as part the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Kelly issued the stay-at-home order for the state's roughly 2.9 million residents after local officials in Kansas' most populous counties issued their own versions within the past week.

More than 2.1 million residents were already under or facing stay-at-home orders. Kansas has had more than 200 cases of the virus, including four people who died.

Kansas is now one of nearly two dozen states to issue stay-at-home orders. The Kansas order is starting Monday. It lasts through April 19.