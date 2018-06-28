Kansas Man Admits Embezzling From Masons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A northeast Kansas man has admitted embezzling nearly $285,000 from a Missouri-based Masonic organization he served as an officer.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City says that 75-year-old Kirk McDaniel faces up to 30 years in prison following his guilty plea Monday.

McDaniel is a resident of Prairie Village, Kan. As the secretary of the York Rite Masonic Bodies in Kansas City, he also took over some duties of the treasurer, such as writing checks and transferring funds between accounts.

McDaniel admitted that from June 2000 through late 2005, he transferred nearly $285,000 from the organization into private investment and bank accounts he opened. Prosecutors say McDaniel has paid back about $105,000.

A sentencing date will be scheduled later.