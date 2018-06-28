Kansas Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Child in Mid-Missouri

HAYSVILLE, KANS. - A former Moberly resident is being held in Sedgwick County, Kans. for sexual assault. The crime was committed five years prior to his arrest.

Jason Dean Roland, 30, a current resident of Haysville, Kans., is beng held in Sedgwick Adult Local Detention Facility after the arrest was made on Friday, January 20. Roland is charged with rape and child molestation and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Moberly Police aided in the arrest of Roland with a tip on a hotline of a possible sexual assault of a child. Haysville, Kans. investigators made contact with Roland and he admitted to the assault.

Roland remains incarcerated in Sedgwick County, Kans. and is awaiting extradition to Missouri.