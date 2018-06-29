Kansas Man Charged For Attacks During Attempted Escape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A double homicide suspect has been charged with slamming a Wyandotte County deputy's head against the floor and using the woman's stun gun against her in an escape attempt.

The Kansas City Star reports that 25-year-old Lamario Stayton faces new charges that include aggravated escape from custody. He already was in jail, charged with killing two people last August outside a Kansas City, Kan., motorcycle club.

Authorities say the attack happened Wednesday afternoon while Stayton was being taken from a Wyandotte County courtroom to a holding cell. Stayton was wrestled to the ground after bolting outside, stripping off his prison jumpsuit and running through downtown.

The new charges were filed Friday, the same day the injured deputy returned to work. It wasn't immediately known whether Stayton had an attorney.