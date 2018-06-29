Kansas man dies weeks after police chase

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas man has died from injuries he suffered when his car was struck by a stolen truck going the wrong way on Interstate 29 near Kansas City on July 2.

Authorities say 38-year-old Benjamin Shively of Overland Park died Saturday at an area hospital.

The Platte County Sheriff's office says Shively's car collided with a truck driven by 35-year-old Justin Burkholder of Kansas City near the Kansas City International Airport.

Burkholder died at the scene.

KCTV5 reports investigators say the truck Burkholder was driving was stolen from south Platte County and there were stolen guns inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the chase reached 100 mph as it wound through Platte and Clay counties.