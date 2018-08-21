Kansas man faces hate crime indictment in bar shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man charged with fatally shooting an Indian national at a suburban Kansas City bar has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The man allegedly killed and another wounded by Purinton on Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, were Indian nationals. The victim was Srinivas Kuchibhotla and the injured man was his friend, Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was shot and wounded when he intervened.

The indictment alleges Purinton shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani because of their perceived race, color, religion and national origin.

The Justice Department said in a news release that it will decide later whether Purinton will face the death penalty.