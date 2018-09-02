Kansas Man Gets Death Penalty for Triple Murder

LIBERTY (AP) - A southeast Kansas man convicted of killing three relatives in west-central Missouri has been sentenced to death. Clay County Circuit Judge Larry Harman imposed the sentence Friday on 47-year-old Robert Blurton, of Garnett, Kan.

Blurton was convicted in June of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his aunt and uncle, Donnie and Sharon Luetjen, and the couple's 15-year-old granddaughter, Taron Luetjen. The killings took place in June 2009 at the couple's home in Cole Camp. Investigators said Blurton killed the three after a robbery.

The case was moved from Benton County to the Kansas City area because of extensive publicity. The jury that convicted Blurton had recommended the death penalty. The judge on Friday accepted the recommendation and rejected Blurton's motion for a new trial or a new penalty phase.