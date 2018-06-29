Kansas man pleads guilty to bomb hoax at Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to a bomb hoax that caused the disruption at the Kansas City International Airport.

David James Cain pleaded guilty Thursday to conveying false information.

Prosecutors say Cain left his truck parked in front of Terminal B for more than an hour in August 2014. After announcements were made threatening to tow the truck, Cain told several Southwest Airlines employees a bomb was in the vehicle. Police and FBI bomb experts found no explosive materials.

The terminal was evacuated for about two hours, causing significant delays for the rest of the day.

A sentencing hearing has not been set.