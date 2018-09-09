Kansas, Missouri artists have carved a niche - in pumpkins

By: The Associated Press

KINGSVILLE (AP) — Forget about hollowed out pumpkins with triangular eyes and a jagged mouth.

The Kansas and Missouri artists who participate in extreme-carving are fashioning gourds into intricate creations.

Rudy Garcia, of Overland Park, Kansas, honed his skills working for toy companies. His creations include Orcs, aliens, goblins, witches, werewolves and Jason from the "Friday the 13th" franchise. The Kansas City Star reports that he charges $150 to $400 for a custom-carved pumpkin. He carves only about eight pumpkins per season.

April Mazeikis, of Independence, Missouri, is a software analyst by day. Five years ago, she began pumpkin carving. Her creations include Alfred Hitchcock and Michael Jackson.

Their talents will be on display this weekend at Powell Gardens, a botanical garden east of Kansas City.