Kansas, Missouri Consider Tanning Bed Restrictions

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A national debate over the safety of tanning beds has made its way to Kansas and Missouri, where lawmakers are considering measures that could sharply reduce their use by minors.

The Kansas bill would ban minors from indoor tanning altogether, while Missouri's would require anyone under 17 to get their parents' consent before tanning.

The Kansas City Star reports the legislation in both states is a response to public health advocates sounding alarms about risks associated with indoor tanning and added exposure to ultraviolet light - especially among teenagers.

Six states already ban tanning for anyone under 18, and at least 33 states regulate tanning for minors.

Tanning salon owners on both sides of the state line say lawmakers are going too far with the proposed restrictions.