Kansas Murder Suspect Found in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A man suspected of murder was found Tuesday evening in Columbia. Nathan Whitney is wanted for a murder in Pittsburgh, Kan.

A Street Crimes Unit Officer spotted Whitney around 6 p.m. at Douglass Park in Columbia. He was then taken into custody.

Whitney is one of four men charged in connection with the shooting death of Ryan Bailey in Pittsburg in early October. The other suspects were all caught within a week of the crime.