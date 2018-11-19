Kansas National Guard to Get New Training Center

SALINA, Kan. - Officials attended an official groundbreaking this weekend for a new training center for the Kansas National Guard.

The Salina Journal reports that Brig. Gen. Eric Peck cut the ribbon at the Saturday groundbreaking for the new outdoor facility that will be built at the Kansas Regional Training Institute in Salina.

Maj. Dan Matthews says Salina was chosen by the national guard because a lot of training already takes place in Salina.

Col. Bob Windham, company commander of the 235th Regiment, says the facility will serve Air and Army national guard units from around Kansas.