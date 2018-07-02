Kansas Prosecutor Weighs Charges in Escape

EDGERTON, MO. (AP) - The Leavenworth County attorney is weighing whether to file charges after three inmates escaped from a prison in the Kansas county.

Missouri prosecutors previously charged 31-year-old Allen M. Hurst and 49-year-old Scott A. Gilbert with trying to ambush officers who pursued them and of attempting to kidnap the mayor of the small town of Edgerton. They were caught around 5 p.m. Friday, several hours after escaping from the Lansing Correction Facility with 57-year-old Randy Ridens Sr.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Ridens was taken into custody later Friday night as he was entering Topeka. He hadn't been charged in the escape as of Monday, but Leavenworth County Todd Thompson says he is reviewing the case.

Meanwhile, corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay says an investigation into the escape is ongoing.