Kansas sets quarantine zones over avian influenza threat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has established quarantine zones in Crawford and Cherokee counties in the wake of a case of avian influenza in neighboring Missouri.

The Department of Agriculture said in a news release that the quarantine areas are meant to allow them to respond "quickly and decisively" to eradicate any outbreak that might occur.

Transportation of poultry, eggs and other poultry products in or out of the designated zone is prohibited without first receiving an official permit. The map of the quarantined area is available online on the department's website.

Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Bill Brown is encouraging all poultry owners to closely monitor their flocks and contact their local veterinarian if the birds appear sick.

