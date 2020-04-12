Kansas to Face Mizzou in Big 12 Semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Thomas Taylor allowed three runs in a complete-game effort, lifting Kansas to a 5-3 win over Texas A&M on Friday in the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament.

Taylor (5-7) gave up seven hits and struck out nine, helping the seventh-seeded Jayhawks (24-33) continue their tournament run a day after eliminating third-seeded Texas. They next face Missouri on Saturday and must defeat the Tigers twice to advance to Sunday's championship game.

The second-seeded Aggies (42-16) led 2-0 after the top of the first following a two-run double by Jacob House.

Dakota Smith answered with a two-run home run for Kansas in the second, and Jordan Dreiling put the Jayhawks up for good in the fourth with a two-run triple.

Ross Stripling (10-3) took the loss for Texas A&M.