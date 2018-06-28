Kansas woman admits stealing from employers

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northeast Kansas woman whose criminal history barred her from jobs involving money has admitted stealing $731,000 from two employers who didn't know about her past.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 45-year-old Susan Elise Prophet, of Bucyrus, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri.

Prophet admitted embezzling $543,000 over eight months from Dorfman Plumbing Supply in Kansas City while working as a bookkeeper. After being fired in 2013 she was hired as a bookkeeper by North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola, Kansas, where she stole more than $188,000.

Prophet spent the embezzled money on vehicles, travel, and other personal expenses.

Prosecutors said Prophet had felony convictions in Tennessee that barred her from holding jobs where she would have access to cash and checks.