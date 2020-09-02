Kansas woman dies in crash on Highway 54 bypass in Mexico

MEXICO - A Kansas woman died after her car hit a semi truck on the Highway 54 bypass Monday afternoon.

According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, Laura Ingold's car crossed the center line and hit the truck at around 2 p.m. She was flown to University Hospital but died from her injuries. The truck driver got minor injuries but didn't need medical attention.

The crash closed the bypass for about two and a half hours; at around 4:40 p.m. one lane opened back up, while cleanup continued until 6:30 p.m. Police didn't say whether Ingold was wearing a seat belt.