Kansas woman drowns in southwest Missouri lake

By: The Associated Press

NOEL (AP) — A 25-year-old Kansas woman has drowned in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Candi Srivisay of Olathe drowned in the Elk River in McDonald County late Friday.

The patrol said she was swimming in the river west of Noel when she became pinned to the base of a dam and drowned.