Kansas woman gets 20-year sentence for stabbing death

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Kansas woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in a northwest Missouri river.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported 44-year-old Kelli Hoard, of Elwood, Kansas, was sentenced Monday for the death of 28-year-old Richard Berry. His body was discovered in April beside the Third Fork of the Platte River near a bridge.

Hoard, also known as Kelli Reeves, was among three people charged in the killing. A probable cause statement alleged Hoard stabbed the victim with a knife, while the two men pinned Berry to the ground.

The prosecution said the autopsy showed Berry had been stabbed 37 times. The defense, in an attempt for a lesser sentence, noted that Hoard had no prior record.