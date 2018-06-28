Kansas woman gets more than 2 years in prison for work theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been ordered to spend two years and three months in federal prison for embezzling about $471,000 she now must repay to her employer.

Kimberly Joyce Padgett of Osawatomie, Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. That's where she pleaded guilty in November to five counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Padgett admitted embezzling about $471,000 from Reliant Financial Services in Kansas City, Missouri, from 2007 to last year. Among her duties at the company were paying bills and preparing paychecks.

She was accused of writing $350,000 in checks to herself and using a company credit card to pay for such things as clothing, jewelry and hotels.