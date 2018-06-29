Kansas Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit by Bus

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northeast Kansas woman is hospitalized after being struck and dragged nearly a block by a bus in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

KCTV reports the 68-year-old Shawnee woman suffered what police Sgt. Bill Mahoney described as life-threatening injuries.

The woman was walking near a downtown intersection just before 7 a.m. Friday when she was hit by an Area Transportation Authority bus making a left turn.

Mahoney says the driver was alerted by a passer-by who pounded on the bus after seeing the woman being dragged underneath.

Investigators believe the woman was in the driver's blind spot as he made the turn. Mahoney called it "a terrible accident" but says police will examine video from cameras mounted on the bus.