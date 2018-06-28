Kansas Woman Says She Was Knocked Out After Crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas woman whose vehicle slid off a slick Kansas City, Missouri, interstate highway last week says she was knocked out and didn't call for help for several hours.

The Kansas City Star reports Overland Park, Kansas, resident Cassandra Wiggins suffered a displaced hip and head and lower back injuries in the accident Thursday morning on Interstate 470 near the Hillcrest Road overpass.

Kansas City police say Wiggins told officers she was in the center lane at 7:30 a.m. when her vehicle hydroplaned and slid off the highway and down an embankment. No other vehicles were involved.

Wiggins said she was unconscious for several hours until she woke up around 4 p.m. and called 911 on her cellphone.

Fire crews found her vehicle amid tall weeds and heavy brush.