Kansas woman sentenced after deadly Boone County crash

COLUMBIA - A Kansas woman connected to a deadly car crash in Boone County has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Police arrested Mackenzie Quiovers in March 2017 after the crash on I-70. According to investigators, Quiovers and Demetres Washington took Washington's children unlawfully, then crashed west of Columbia. One of the children, 13-year-old Shianna Mays, died later from her injuries.

On Monday, Quiovers pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, with the sentences to be run concurrently.

Washington pleaded guilty Friday to her role in the incident. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.