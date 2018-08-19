Karissa Schweizer nominated for NCAA honor

COLUMBIA - Mizzou track and field alum, Karissa Schweizer, was nominated for one more NCAA honor on Thursday.

The eight-time SEC conference champion, was announced as a candidate for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. Schweizer is one of 581 female college athletes in contention for the honor.

Schweizer finished her career at Mizzou at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June. She recorded two All-American finishes, as well as a first place finish in the 5000m run. The finish clinched her sixth career NCAA title, which is the most of any student-athlete in Mizzou history.

Schweizer also became an eight-time conference champion at the SEC Outdoor Championships in May. Her eight titles ranks second in women's program history, only one behind Mizzou track and field hall of famer, Sabrina Dornhoefer.

The selection committee will narrow the field of over 500 athletes down to 30 finalists, 10 from each division. The 30 honorees and the winner will be celebrated and announced in an award ceremony in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 28.