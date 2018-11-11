Kassius Robertson receives back-to-back honors

COLUMBIA - Kassius Robertson received his second-straight Southeastern Conference Player of the Week title on Monday, following Missouri's sweep of the Mississippi schools last week.

Robertson was a key factor in Missouri's victories over Ole Miss and Mississippi State last week, tallying the team highs of 27 and 22 points, respectively.

Robertson has posted the team high in 15 out of the 25 games played this season. He also leads the team with an average of 16.6 points per game, individually ranking fifth in the Southeastern Conference.

With Missouri's lack of point guards, Robertson took the opportunity to solidify himself as Missouri's main ball handler, as well, playing all but one minute in each of the previous match-ups.