Kate Gallagher Named to SEC Community Service Team

COLUMBIA - Junior Kate Gallagher has been recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday as a member of the 2013 SEC Women's Golf Community Service Team. Gallagher joins 13 other SEC women's golf student-athletes on the team.

Gallagher is very active in the community as she has spent much of her time volunteering at local elementary schools. As a part of the Mizzou Moves campaign, she taught the importance of good nutrition and an active lifestyle to children at local elementary schools, and she also participated in the West Elementary and Our Lady of Lourdes Read-a-Thons. Gallagher served as the student liaison for the Boys & Girls Club Chili Cook-off, and also participated in the Food Recovery Network. For this, she played an integral part in transferring food from the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex to the St. Francis House for homeless men. She traveled to Joplin, Mo. to help with tornado recovery efforts, and also helped collect nearly 200 pairs of shoes for Special Olympics Athletes through the National Student-Athlete Day Shoe Drive. Gallagher helped to raise funds for the United Way through a fundraiser at the Mizzou Student Center, and she also helped package gifts for the Adopt-a-Family program at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Not only does she donate her time to the community and to the golf team, but Gallagher is a student in Missouri's Trulaske College of Business, and she also participates in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Mizzou. She was one of seven students at Mizzou to be tapped into the Mystical Seven secret society. The Mystical Seven recognizes seven outstanding men and women on campus for membership based on their good deeds and selfless leadership and service to the campus and community. She was also tapped into the Mortar Board Organization, which is a national honor society for college seniors, created to facilitate cooperation among senior honor societies, to contribute to the self-awareness of its members, to promote equal opportunities among all people an advance a spirit of scholarship, among other things.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men's and women's sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Joining Gallagher on the team is Daniela Lendl (Alabama), Victoria Vela (Arkansas), Victoria Trapano (Auburn), Elcin Ulu (Florida), Collins Bradshaw (Georgia), Megan Moir (Kentucky), Katrina Hegge (LSU), Ericka Schneider (Ole Miss), Rica Tse (Mississippi State), Meredith Swanson (South Carolina), Sara Monberg (Tennessee), Janell Lysack (Texas A&M) and Kimberly Koehler (Vanderbilt).