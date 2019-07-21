Katfish Katy's reopens after weeks of flooding

COLUMBIA - After being closed since May due to flooding, The Station House at Katfish Katy's is now open.

The restaurant sits on the Katy Trail and is a rest area for hikers and bikers, as well as a spot to grab a drink or meal.

The restaurant was forced to close because people couldn't get to the area. Employees helped clean up to help get the spot re-opened.

Chris Foreman has been going to Katfish Katy's for years, he says the restaurant provides a much needed get-away from day-to-day life.

"It kind of feels like you're in a different town, a different area once you get out on the river," Foreman said.

Will Brandt, an employee, agreed Katfish Katy's is a place people can get away and relax.

"It provides a good place for people to come, get away, it's hot out still, but we still get people in here," Brandt said.

Katfish Katy's will host live music both Saturday and Sunday night, to celebrate the re-opening.