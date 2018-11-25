Katrina Evacuee Reflects on New Home

But other Katrina evacuees found a new beginning. Stormy weather drove Kenya Patterson and her family from New Orleans to their new home in Mexico. Many helped to make Patterson feel welcome. People donated beds, dressers, toys for the kids, and almost everything else the family needed.

"I think the people here are excellent. I mean people just came out of the woodworks. They did everything they could do for us," Patterson said.

Patterson needed a job once she got to Mexico. Her New Orleans roots inspired her to begin her own catering business. She calls it "A Taste of New Orleans," which also helps her remember her home.

"I have to take care of my kids. I can miss it all I want, but I'll just go visit and come back," Patterson said.

And she has reason to come back. Patterson and her family are about to start building a new Habitat for Humanity house. They say that will make the city even more like home. Family, friends, and volunteers will help Patterson build the house starting next month.