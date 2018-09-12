Katy Trail bridge renovations approved

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a project to improve the southbound U.S. Route 63 bridge over the Katy Trail in Callaway County.

A new deck is set to be installed and the bridge, located north of Jefferson City, is to be widened. The commission approved a contract with Capital Paving and Construction after submitting the lowest bid of $1,141,370.

Both lanes of southbound Route 63 over the Katy Trail will be closed for several months. Northbound Route 63 will carry one lane of traffic in each direction to compensate for the absence.

The full closure of southbound Route 63 will not occur until after Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29, with the project scheduled to be completed by the fall.

Additional overhead work on the bridge will also require full and partial closures of the Katy Trail to bicycle and pedestrian traffic during weekday hours.