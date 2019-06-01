Katy Trail Ride canceled due to Missouri River flooding

COLUMBIA - The Katy Trail Ride, originally scheduled to take place in mid-June, will be canceled because of the Missouri River flooding.

According to a press release from Missouri State Parks, almost 100 miles of the Katy Trail State Park across the state are closed due to flooding. In the past, the Katy Trail Ride has had up to 350 bicyclists from across the country participate in the five-day annual bike ride.

The press release also said that Missouri State Parks staff will be continuing to assess the damage to the trail and will begin repairs as soon as possible. The staff expects to repair bridges, move downed trees, and repave parts of the trail affected by run-off.

Missouri State Parks hopes to have the trail reopened soon and still plans on hosting the 20th annual Katy Ride in June 2020, which would celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Katy Trail State Park.

Information on next year's ride will be posted in January on the Missouri State Parks' website.