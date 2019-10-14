Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding

ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said the number of people using the Katy Trail is down by tens of thousands.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the department said it counted 186,824 users, down from 214,243 at the same time a year before. The department has blamed flooding for the drop.

The Katy Trail is currently closed in eight different areas.

While flooding has negatively affected people using the trial, the Rocheport portion still had many users Sunday afternoon. The trail remains open between Rocheport and New Franklin.

On Sunday, the parking lot was nearly full and riders said the trail had plenty of people.

"I would say we rode that way for about four miles and we probably met about 40 people," Theresa Godard said.

Godard has used the trail in St. Charles and said there is more attendance in Rocheport. Godard said she saw almost no one when riding in St. Charles.

Flooding appears to have affected other parts of the trail.

According to a DNR tally of users between Portland and Boonville, there was a 37% decrease in users.

Cooper's Landing, a spot close to the trail in Pierpont closed recently due to flooding on the roads nearby from the Missouri River.

The area has since reopened.

The full list of trail closures and warnings can be found here.