Kauffman Foundation gives $1M to Kansas City Union Station

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation announced a $1 million grant to Kansas City's Union Station.

The Kansas City-based foundation said in a release Thursday that the three-year grant will go toward general operations, including event marketing, staffing and Union Station's continued production of Maker Faire Kansas City.

The Kauffman Foundation is the founding sponsor of Maker Faire at Union Station, which had an attendance this year of more than 17,000 people.

The foundation said the grant is part of the foundation's strategy to support local institutions.

George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said the grant will help Maker Faire Kansas City grow and will also help develop new science and technology programs.