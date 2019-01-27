Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman

JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead the party through the 2020 election.

Hoflander is currently the vice president of Hoflander Ford in Higginsville. She has previously served as a campaign volunteer, committeewoman, county party chair in Lafayette County and vice chair of the Missouri Republican Party.

Various politicians across the state praised Hoflander for her work.

"Kay Hoflander is such a tremendous asset to the Missouri Republican Party and we’re lucky to have her,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “I’m excited to work with Kay to deliver on Missouri Republicans’ promises to our citizens.”

Sen. Josh Hawley said he looks forward to working with Hoflander.

"Kay's election as Chair is tremendous news for the Missouri Republican Party,” Hawley said. “Her combination of grassroots experience and work ethic will help conservatives up and down the ballot in 2020."

Hoflander has appointed Gregg Keller as Chairman of the Missouri Victory Committee.

“Gregg Keller is one of the leading campaign operatives in the country and he’ll work closely with me and Kay to help elect Republicans everywhere from our 2020 statewide ticket to growing and maintaining our majorities in the state House and Senate,” Parson said.

The state committee elected Nick Myers, of Joplin, as vice chair; Derrick Good, of Cedar Hill, as secretary; and Pat Thomas, of Jefferson City, as treasurer.

Jean Peters Baker was named chairwoman for the Democratic State's Party late last year. Baker is Jackson County's elected prosecutor.