Kayakers Pool Efforts

So, every Sunday, club members get a workout by paddling and rolling over.

"In the pool, it's hard to picture what it would really be like if you've never done it before," added John Holdmeier, MUCK vice president. "But, with this club, what we do is, we have an intro clinic down on the Spring River in Arkansas and give moving water instruction to make that leap from the pool into moving water."

Some students are in a boat for the first time, but Wentz is from a kayaking family and started three years ago. Her dad still worries about her, because it can be dangerous and he's seen scary things happen to friends.

But, Wentz said, danger makes the sport exciting.

"I rolled up just in time for the drop, but that second before you roll up when sometimes you are in bigger, pushier water, it gets a little nerveracking," she admitted. "But, usually when you're in, you just roll back up, but that's part of the fun."

And, Wentz said, it's all worth it when club members are ready for the real deal.

"It's pretty cool when you are in the actual water instead of in the pool," she explained, "because there are real life forces out there or whatever you want to call them, like you've got an actual current pushing you and eddy lines, and there are holes and places to surf in play spots."