COLUMBIA - This month marks the 50th anniversary of KBIA, the national public radio station here in Columbia.
Located downtown on S. Sixth Street on the third floor of a University of Missouri campus hall, KBIA is still going strong and continues to provide the news for people around the area. Dating back to the station's first broadcast on May 1, 1972, Columbia residents have gotten local, national, and international audio coverage that they can count on. Its shows reach to 16 different counties around central Missouri.
Both the state government and MU cover KBIA's operating budget by 6%, so the majority of funding comes from the good graces of the public. Prior to yesterday, the radio station's daily funding record by listeners was $35,000. It's apparent that the people of Columbia wanted to show extra appreciation for the station this past Monday, as they shattered that record and donated a total of $90,000 in celebration for 50 years.
The station has maintained an outstanding relationship with the community over the years. Mike Dunn, the general manager of KBIA, attributes this bond to the radio station's fairness and lack of greediness. He acknowledges that its shows always provide the truth, and they don't have commercials so there's no enterprise influence.
"People tell us all the time how they come to us because they feel that we're unbiased, and they know that they're not getting fake news here," Dunn said.
KBIA differs from other news outlets in several ways, but arguably the most significant example is how it pays close attention to detail in its storytelling. The radio station is content with spending as much time needed, according to its general manager.
"We take the time that it needs to tell a story. It may take three minutes; it might be twenty minutes. Nobody else can do that," Dunn said.
Besides having a great relationship with the public and sticking to what works best for the station, KBIA was able to remain strong during the coronavirus outbreak. Although it was a challenge, show hosts figured out that they could carry on the operation from their homes while everybody was stuck inside. Dunn believes that this was a breakthrough for the radio station, and it turned out to be beneficial in the long run.
"We never thought about that until we were forced into action, but that has relevance for us outside of this because now we know we can broadcast from anywhere under just about any circumstances," Dunn said.
Its legacy keeps becoming greater as the years go by, but Columbia's treasure stays humble. The long-time radio station continues to provide central Missouri residents with the local, national, and international news coverage that they can count on everyday.