KBIA Launches KBIA-2

Now, mid-Missouri listeners can hear more programs, including high-definition signals, from KBIA, the National Public Radio member station owned and operated by the University of Misosuri in Columbia.

Along with KBIA's NPR news and classical music format, the station's new, high-definition channel offers more talk, news and music. But, you need a new HD radio receiver to pick up the signal, or you can listen online.

"This gives consumers more choices. Some of our listeners prefer the news, they don't have it all day long," explained Mike Dunn, station manager. "By adding the second channel, you get more of what you want."

KBIA-2 offers exponential radio, or adult album alternative radio, in addition to news and classical music.