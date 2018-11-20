KC Apartment Complex Fined in Disability Case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The federal government has fined the owners of a Kansas City apartment complex $20,000 for refusing to allow a disabled tenant to have a live-in caretaker.

The Department of Housing and Urban Affairs announced Wednesday that the refusal by Brentwood Manor Apartments violated the Fair Housing Act.

The apartment owners were ordered to pay the fine for refusing to waive a policy requiring the tenant to live in the apartment for six months before adding someone else to the lease. The Kansas City Star reports the woman had to move out because of the policy.

The department also said the apartment owner and managers must have a reasonable accommodation policy and train employees about fair housing.