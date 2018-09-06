KC Applies for $25 Million Grant for Streetcar

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City has applied for a $25 million federal grant to help pay for a proposed $101 million streetcar line connecting Crown Center and the River Market.

City officials said Tuesday they sent 56 letters of support from legislators, local governments, businesses and other groups with the application.

Mayor Sly James says the streetcar would fill a transportation gap and promote further economic development downtown. The 4-mile line along Main Street would include 12 stations, spaced every two blocks, operating at 10-minute intervals.

Officials say the streetcar would benefit the downtown area's 65,000 workers, roughly 15,000 residents and more than 15 million annual visitors.

Besides the grant money, the city says it will use $76 million in approved state and local funds for the project.